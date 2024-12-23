IPOH, Dec 23 — An accident involving a tanker lorry and three other vehicles at (Kilometre) KM264.4 (northbound) of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) from Ipoh to the Menora Tunnel caused heavy traffic congestion for more than 5km yesterday.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) via a post on social media X using the @plustrafik account stated that the accident at 5.52pm caused all northbound lanes to be blocked and force traffic flow to come to a standstill.

PLUS also advised drivers to obey the instructions of traffic controllers or road signage at the location, besides the option of using alternative routes.

“Ensure that all precautions are taken and may you reach your destinations safely,” the statement said.

According to PLUS, the traffic jam stretching 6.5km was eased due to diversion work carried out quickly as of 7.20pm.

PLUS soon announced that the incident was resolved at 7.35pm with all lanes reopened but traffic flow remained slow. — Bernama