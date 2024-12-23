KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — A man was killed and another injured, after two vehicles were involved in a collision near the Gohtong Auxiliary Police beat base in Hulu Selangor, this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said that the deceased was the driver of a Toyota Corolla, Toh Yok Chai, 58, while the injured was the driver of a Cam Van Placer-X, Ahmad Munir Yunus, 33.

Ahmad Mukhlis said that the department received a report on the incident at 10.05 this morning, before a team of firefighters and fire engine from the Kuala Kubu Bharu Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene, it was found that the driver of the Toyota Corolla was trapped in the driver’s side, and was confirmed dead by the medical team from the Ministry of Health,” he said, in a statement, today.

The victim’s body was then successfully removed by the fire department, using a spreader, before being handed over to the police for further action, while the van driver, who suffered head injuries, was sent to Selayang Hospital for treatment, he said. — Bernama