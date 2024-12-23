JERANTUT, Dec 23 — A family of three and a friend narrowly escaped harm when a tyre detached from a trailer and struck their car on Jalan Jerantut-Maran near the Sungai Salan bridge on Friday.

Mohamad Afiq Syahmi Mohd Ramlan, 28, was driving with his wife, their two-year-old daughter, and his wife’s friend from Bandar Jengka to Jerantut when the incident occurred at about 6.30pm.

“I tried to manoeuvre my car to the left side of the road when I saw the tyre, flung from the trailer, rolling towards my vehicle,” he told New Straits Times yesterday.

He said the tyre struck the front of his car before hitting the right front and rear doors.

“I immediately stopped, and all the passengers exited the car and moved to a safe area by the roadside,” he added.

Afiq claimed that the trailer did not stop after the incident.

He said, however, that other road users pursued the trailer and later intercepted it.

“I was informed that the trailer driver was unaware one of the vehicle’s tyres had detached,” he said.

Afiq lodged a police report on the incident at the Jerantut police station, as did the trailer driver.

Jerantut police chief Superintendent Zukri Muhammad, when contacted, confirmed that reports were made by both parties.

Afiq expressed relief that no one was injured in the incident.

“I am grateful that everyone is safe,” he said.