KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — A total of 22 members of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) appeared at the Selayang Sessions Court this morning to face charges of being members of an organised crime group since 2020.

The accused include GISBH chief executive officer Datuk Nasiruddin Mohd Ali, his wife Datin Azura Md Yusof, and Mohammad Adib At-Tamimi Asa’ari, the son of the late founder of Al-Arqam, along with 19 other senior leaders of the organisation, according to a report published in Astro Awani today.

The male members, dressed in white T-shirts and handcuffed, arrived at 8.15am, while the female members, also handcuffed and wearing robes, arrived at 9.30am.

On October 23, Nasiruddin, Azura, and 20 others were charged in the same Sessions Court with being members of an organised crime group over the past four years.

During the mention, all the accused nodded to indicate understanding after the charges were read before Judge Lailatul Zuraida Harron @ Harun.

No pleas were recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

In addition to Nasiruddin, 65, and Azura, 57, the other accused are Hasnan Abd Hamid, 53, Mohammad Adib At-Tarmizi, 32, Mohd Shukri Mohd Noor, 53, Mokhtar Tajuddin, 60, Shuhaimi Mohamed, 56, Muhammad Afdaluddin Latif, 34, Mohamad Sayuti Omar, 35, Mohd Fazil Md Jasin, 57, Mohd Dhirar Fakhrur Razi, 34, Muhammad Zahid Azhar@Nadzri, 51, Abu Ubaidah Ahnad Shukri, 34, and Muhammad Fajrul Islam Khalid, 28.

Other defendants include Hamimah Yakub, 72, Asmat@Asmanira Muhammad Ramly, 44, Mahani Kasim, 54, Siti Hajar Ismail, 51, Khalilatul-Zalifah Mohammad Jamil, 27, Nurul Jannah Idris, 28, Nur Jannah Omar, 32, and another identified as Siti Salmiah.

According to the charges, the accused were alleged to have been members of the organised crime group GISBH at a location on Jalan Desa, Bandar Country Homes, Rawang, between October 2020 and September 11 this year.

The charges were filed under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code, which carries a minimum imprisonment of five years and a maximum of 20 years upon conviction.

Meanwhile, in a separate report, Utusan Malaysia said that nearly 30 individuals believed to be family members of the accused linked to GISBH were barred from entering the Selayang Court Complex today.

Family members gathered outside the courthouse gates were seen waving and calling out to their relatives from a distance.