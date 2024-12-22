KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued an alert-level continuous rain warning in parts of Sabah and Labuan today.

MetMalaysia director-general Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said in a statement that the interior areas affected in Sabah are Kuala Penyu and Beaufort, while the areas forecast to be hit on the West Coast are Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Kota Belud and Kudat.

A similar warning has been issued for Labuan.

Yesterday, MetMalaysia issued a severe-level continuous rain warning for Kuala Penyu and Beaufort.

“The public can obtain the latest weather information via the department’s official website, the myCuaca app and MetMalaysia’s official social media platforms or contact the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638,” he said. — Bernama