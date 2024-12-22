KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Thai authorities have allowed Malaysian tourists to use only three official border crossings to enter Thailand.

Lieutenant General Paisan Nusang, Commander of Thailand’s Fourth Army Division, stated that these crossings are in Sungai Golok, which borders Rantau Panjang, Tak Bai with Pengkalan Kubor, and Buketa with Bukit Bunga, according to a report published in national daily Berita Harian today.

He issued this warning following Malaysia’s tough enforcement against illegal border crossings via unauthorised jetties, which began on December 1.

“I am aware that people from both countries have been using illegal routes along the border for their daily lives. This has been their tradition for decades,” he said.

“That is why some border areas here have been equipped with security fences, and we were informed that this has affected the daily activities of both citizens, but they must follow the regulations.”

Paisan noted that the stricter enforcement by Kelantan police since December 1 has positively impacted smuggling activities in the area, and emphasised that crossing the border should only occur through the three official crossings.

In a special interview with a Malaysian newspaper in Songkhla, Paisan said he plans to discuss the matter further with his counterparts in Kelantan soon.

“Border residents in Thailand and Malaysia are like family. Most of them cross almost every day,” he said.

On the number of Thai nationals arrested since the crackdown, he said four Thai citizens have been detained for crossing into Kelantan through illegal jetties along the Golok River.

“We are waiting for Kelantan authorities to complete the investigation into the case, and will take further action against them,” he added.

“Thailand’s military has also increased security along the border following this crackdown,” he said.

In other developments, Paisan revealed that undocumented migrants from Myanmar, especially the Rohingya ethnic group, and Cambodia, are using Thailand as a transit point to flee to Malaysia.

“Unlike drug smuggling, human trafficking syndicates use Thailand as a transit location before smuggling them into Malaysia via Sungai Golok,” he said.