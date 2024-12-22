KUCHING, Dec 22 — The remand of a 23-year-old man suspected of murdering Nurul Asikin Lan has been extended for another seven days until December 29.

Kuching High Court assistant registrar Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali ordered the suspect to be further remanded following the expiry of the initial remand period today.

The suspect is being held to assist with a police investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Nurul Asikin’s decomposed body was discovered by members of the public in a ditch along Jalan Setia Raja around 9pm on December 14, leading to the suspect’s arrest on the same day.

Kuching police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah stated last Wednesday that the DNA test confirmed that the body belonged to Nurul Asikin.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said based on the suspect’s confession to investigators, he allegedly murdered the victim as he needed money to pay for a trip to Cambodia to watch a football match.

Mancha added that the suspect had asked for the deceased’s jewellery, namely a gold bracelet and gold earrings, to pawn them. — The Borneo Post