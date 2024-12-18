KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — A man has confessed to murdering a woman and stealing her jewellery to pawn in Sarawak, citing desperation for money to cover expenses while watching the Malaysia vs Cambodia match at the 2024 Mitsubishi Electric Asean Cup in Phnom Penh on December 8.

The victim’s decomposed body was discovered in Tabuan Jaya last Saturday.

According to Harian Metro, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata revealed that the suspect, who is currently in police remand, admitted to killing the victim and taking her gold bracelet and earrings to pawn for cash.

“He confessed to killing the victim and stealing her jewellery to cover his expenses while attending the Cambodia football tournament,” Mancha was quoted as saying.

The police investigation uncovered new evidence during a follow-up inspection of the crime scene, including clothing, teeth, and hair clumps.

Initially found near a garbage disposal site, the victim’s body was unidentifiable due to its advanced state of decomposition.

The victim, 26-year-old Nurul Asikin Lan, had been reported missing on December 5 after she was last seen with a man she had recently met.

“We are still awaiting the results of the DNA test, expected by December 22, to confirm the identity of the body,” Mancha added.

“Despite the decomposition, we are confident the case is nearing resolution.”