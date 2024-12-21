SUBANG, Dec 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim believes it is in Malaysia’s best interest to cooperate with major nations like the United States, even if President Donald Trump’s views do not always align with Malaysian values.

Anwar said he had extended his congratulations to Trump, and his team is in contact with the US administration to strengthen bilateral ties.

He emphasised the importance of the United States as one of Malaysia’s top investors, alongside China.

“Our relations with the big players are very good. Companies like Google, Nvidia, Microsoft, and others are all excellent.

“(Trump’s) appointment will have some influence on this, as President Trump is quite pragmatic and pro-business,” Anwar told reporters during a media session in Subang today.

MORE TO COME