SUBANG, Dec 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed confidence that his two years in office have laid the groundwork for electoral success if a general election (GE) were held today.

Speaking to the media, Anwar said his reforms and ability to convince both the public and civil servants of their benefits to the nation put him in a strong position.

“I would give my government a positive score, despite criticisms from NGOs and civil society groups,” he said.

Acknowledging the challenges of implementing reforms and gaining the support of civil servants, Anwar noted signs of positive change and a growing willingness among public servants to align with his administration’s agenda.

“If a GE were held today, I’d feel more confident because over a million civil servants who perhaps weren’t supportive before are now shifting towards us.

“Add their family members — four or five each — and that’s a lot more supporters,” he said, with a touch of humour.

Anwar emphasised the importance of reforming government agencies and improving public service delivery.

“Civil servants understand how challenging it has been to push through these reforms, especially in the current economic climate.

“We have prioritised fixing systemic issues, and they appreciate the government’s sincerity.

“Expectations are higher now, and we’re monitoring their performance closely this month and next,” he said.

He cited plans to gauge improvements in services, such as reducing waiting times at immigration and land offices.

“If things improve, we should publicise it,” he added.

Anwar also criticised previous administrations for significant financial losses due to corruption, leakages, and abuse of power.

He said his government is working hard to address these systemic issues while reducing the national debt, which has reached trillions of ringgit.

“We see improvements in systems and processes under the new order. From here, we aim to strengthen the economy and further reduce the nation’s debt,” he said.