KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is launching a special MySawasdee Penang Edition train service between Butterworth and Hat Yai, which will operate as a trial route from Dec 29 to Jan 5.

KTMB said that the trial route is designed to evaluate user demand and response to the special train service, with plans for future services to key locations on the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) network.

The service offers a one-way fare of RM45 and will make stops at several major stations, including Bukit Mertajam, Sungai Petani, Alor Setar, Arau, and Padang Besar.

“Ticket sales will begin on Monday (Dec 23) at 10 am,” KTMB said in a statement.

The departure from Butterworth is scheduled for 7.40 am, arriving in Hat Yai at approximately 12.05 pm (local time). The scheduled departure from Hat Yai is at 3 pm (local time), with arrival in Butterworth at 9.46 pm.

The introduction of this new route offers residents in northern Peninsular Malaysia and tourists from Thailand the opportunity to enjoy a comfortable journey without the need to change trains.

“This route is also expected to boost both domestic and international tourism, particularly by attracting more visitors from Hat Yai to Penang, renowned for its cultural heritage and unique local cuisine.

“Moreover, this route has the potential to enhance domestic tourism and positively impact the local economy, benefiting various businesses in the areas it passes through,” the statement added.

KTMB encourages travellers to plan their journeys in advance and purchase tickets via the KTMB Mobile Application (KITS), kiosk machines, or the official website at www.ktmb.com.my. For more information, the KTMB customer service centre can be reached at 03-9779 1200. — Bernama