KLUANG, Dec 21 — The Johor government has completed seven housing projects, categorised as ‘sick’ and abandoned, this year, representing an estimated property value of about RM700 million.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said that the projects involved approximately 3,000 homeowners affected by the delays.

He highlighted some of the previously troubled projects, including Residensi Larkin, Taman Sri Saujana in Kota Tinggi, Taman Sri Molek Perdana in Plentong, and Taman Impian Jaya in Senai.

“We are willing to assist in completing these sick projects, if the developers genuinely show intent and reach out to the government. However, if the developers have no intention of completing the projects, there is little the state government can do,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Taman Puterimas Phase 2 house key handover ceremony, here, today.

Jafni explained that the agreements are primarily between the developers, contractors, buyers, and banks, with the state government playing no formal role. Nevertheless, he assured that the government is ready to help, if requested.

He also mentioned that the state government is actively working on completing three more sick housing projects, aiming for their completion by next year.

Additionally, the state government has set an ambitious target of delivering 30,000 units, under the Johor Affordable Housing (RMMJ), to homeowners by 2026.

“So far, we have successfully handed over 13,000 RMMJ housing units to their owners, and we are committed to delivering the remaining 17,000 units as per the established timeline,” he said. — Bernama