KOTA KINABALU, Dec 20 — Police arrested three individuals following an incident in Tawau where a man was allegedly confined and assaulted by his girlfriend and her family on Wednesday.

As reported by Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Tawau police chief Jasmin Hussin said the 27-year-old victim was returning home with his family on Tuesday when he received a WhatsApp message from his girlfriend telling him that she was pregnant. The following morning, the girlfriend reportedly sent another message asking him to go over to her house.

“Upon arriving at the house three hours later, the victim was directed into a room and allegedly confined by the woman’s father,” Jasmin was quoted as saying.

“The situation escalated when the victim was struck with a belt buckle and punched in the head by the woman’s brother. He was also threatened with a samurai sword.”

The woman was also reported to have further injured the victim by burning his left arm with a hot iron.

According to FMT, the victim managed to escape by breaking a window in the room and running to the main road, where a passerby came to his aid.

Police later arrested two male suspects, aged 30 and 64, as well as a 25-year-old female suspect. Authorities also seized a hot iron, a mobile phone, and a sheathed samurai sword believed to have been used during the assault.

The case is being investigated under Sections 324 and 506 of the Penal Code for causing harm and making criminal threats.