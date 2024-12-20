KOTA KINABALU, Dec 20 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sabah has vehemently denied that Tun Musa Aman’s appointment as the 11th Yang di-Pertua Negeri (TYT) was a plan hatched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Anwar to make PKR Sabah chairman Datuk Ts Mustapha Sakmud as the new Sabah Chief Minister.

Sabah PKR State Leadership Council deputy chairman Datuk Peto Galim condemned the actions of several political leaders who had attacked Anwar over the appointment of Musa.

He highlighted that according to Article 1(1) of the Sabah State Constitution, the TYT is appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the latter’s discretion following discussions with the Chief Minister, calling on all parties to respect the Constitution and the processes carried out according to it.

Peto also called on the rakyat and political leaders to give a chance to Musa to serve as TYT.

He said they fully support Musa’s appointment as it has followed the necessary processes according to the Sabah State Constitution.

Although he did not disclose whether there were any dissatisfactions that have been voiced internally, Peto reiterated that the state chapter is fully throwing its support behind the former Chief Minister.

“For me, not only was the appointment done according to the correct processes, but Tun Musa is also eligible for the post.

“Misunderstandings or a difference in ideas are normal, but we are confident that our new TYT can provide a positive impact.

“Hence, the rakyat should welcome him with open arms and give him a chance to show that he can carry out his duties well,” he told a press conference at the PKR Sabah office near Inanam today.

Sabah PKR information chief Razeef Rakimin echoed the sentiment, referring to several viral videos alleging the Prime Minister’s plan to place Mustapha at the helm of the Sabah government.

“For us, it doesn’t make sense and is completely false, as it seems more of an intention to badmouth the Prime Minister, as if he had intervened in Musa’s appointment.

“It is also seen as an attempt to divide the leadership or strain our relationships with our partners from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) or Barisan Nasional (BN),” he said.

Peto said they are considering several options regarding the allegations, and they will continue to monitor quarters suspected to be carrying out these activities.

Razeef stood behind their stance, pointing out that even the reception for Musa’s post-appointment arrival at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport yesterday was extraordinary.

He said it was his first time seeing such strong support in the appointment of a Sabah governor, noting that all walks of life encompassing various races and age ranges could be seen welcoming the new TYT.

He described Musa’s supporters’ weighty welcome as a positive sign.

“We all know that Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor had earlier presented a list of names to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“The decision was made by the Agong’s wisdom after several considerations. Maybe he saw that Tun Musa is a better fit.

“And of course, Tun has been a politician and a Sabah Chief Minister, so he is more knowledgeable and informed.

“We are confident that his appointment as the new Sabah TYT can help the state for the better, whether from the aspect of political stability, economics, etc,” he said.

When asked whether the appointment has been discussed with the party president Anwar, Razeef said no.

“Because for us, as long as the appointment was done according to constitutional laws, there is no reason to object it,” he said. — The Borneo Post