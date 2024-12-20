KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Attorney General’s Chambers has initiated an appeal over the acquittal of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor of 17 money laundering and tax evasion charges on Thursday.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the notice of appeal was filed this afternoon with the High Court registry.

High Court judge K. Muniandy acquitted Rosmah of the RM7 million money laundering and tax evasion charges after ruling that the charges were “illegal and flawed.”

On Thursday, lead prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib had said the prosecution would seek to challenge the acquittal.

Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, was first charged on October 4, 2018 in the Sessions Court. The case was later transferred to the High Court.