KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) have announced plans to appeal the High Court’s decision to acquit Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor of all charges related to money laundering and tax evasion.

Speaking to the New Straits Times after today’s proceedings, lead prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib confirmed the decision.

“We will file an appeal,” he was quoted as saying, providing no further details.

The High Court ruling came earlier today, when Judge K. Muniandy acquitted Rosmah of the RM7 million money laundering and tax evasion charges, citing that the charges were “illegal and flawed.”

Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, was initially charged on October 4, 2018 in the Sessions Court. The case was later transferred to the High Court.

She faced 12 charges related to money laundering, involving a total of RM7,097,750, as well as five charges of failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board.