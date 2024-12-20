IPOH, Dec 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he did not interfere with the High Court’s decision yesterday to discharge and acquit Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor of 12 charges of money laundering involving RM7 million and five charges of failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

Anwar said he did not meet or discuss the matter with any judge, including the Chief Judge of Malaya.

“There is a lot of speculation about Rosmah’s decision, but all I know is the court’s decision.

“It is unreasonable to assume that my governance is similar to the previous governance, where the prime minister could call a judge and give orders.

“Let me stress here, I did not meet or call any judge or discuss with the Chief Judge of Malaya on the matter of the court’s decision. We respect the court’s decision,” he said after attending Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang’s book launch event at Tandoor Grill here.

Anwar told this to reporters when asked to comment on Rosmah being granted a discharge and acquittal from money laundering and tax evasion charges by the High Court yesterday.

Anwar also said the government would let the Attorney General (AG) take the next course of action.

“If the AG wants to appeal the decision, then that’s up to the AG,” he said.

“But I don’t know why this has become a controversy. There are many Opposition members who received discharges not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) as well.

“The decision has been made and we will read and review the judge’s decision,” he added.

Rosmah, 73, filed her application to strike out the charges in September 2023.

The hearing began on December 12 that same year, following partial proceedings in which two witnesses had testified.

This was Rosmah’s second corruption trial.

On September 1, 2022, Court of Appeal judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, then a High Court judge, found Rosmah guilty of three corruption charges related to a RM1.25 billion hybrid solar project intended to provide electricity to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for each charge, to be served concurrently.

This means she will serve only 10 years.

She was also fined RM970 million, with a default sentence of 30 years in jail.

However, her sentence is currently on hold pending an appeal to the Court of Appeal.