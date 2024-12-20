PUTRAJAYA, Dec 20 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has published the Code of Conduct (Best Practice) for internet messaging and social media service providers.

In a statement today, MCMC said the code of conduct was developed to support the regulatory framework for internet messaging and social media service providers by outlining best practices for addressing harmful online content, as well as other relevant requirements of conduct.

It said the Code of Conduct (Best Practice) aims to ensure service providers uphold online safety and security, particularly for children and vulnerable groups.

The commission said it will provide guidance on adopting the code of conduct to ensure its effectiveness in maintaining a safe and secure online environment.

MCMC added that the code will be periodically reviewed to ensure it remains relevant and effective in addressing emerging challenges.

More information on the Code of Conduct (Best Practice) can be obtained at https://www.mcmc.gov.my/skmmgovmy/media/General/Resources/MCMC Code-of-Conduct-Best-Practice-for-Service-Providers.pdf

MCMC also expressed its appreciation for the valuable feedback received during the public consultation process.

The public’s input was instrumental in ensuring that the code of conduct addresses the evolving challenges of the online environment while promoting a safer, more secure space for all Malaysians.

A report on the public consultation on the draft Code of Conduct (Best Practices) was published on Dec 18. — Bernama