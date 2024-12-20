KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — A total of 14 controlled items will be gazetted under the 2024 Christmas Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP), starting Monday (Dec 23).

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the five-day implementation period will be enforced under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“The items listed are essential goods for Christmas, including imported bone-in mutton; live old chickens (Sarawak only); round cabbages imported from Indonesia and China (excluding Beijing cabbage); carrots; and tomatoes.

“Other controlled items include red chillies, green bell peppers, imported large red onions, large yellow onions, potatoes imported from China, chicken wings, live pigs (at the farm level only), pork belly, and pork meat and fat,” he said.

He announced this during a press conference on the 2024 Christmas SHMMP and the Rahmah Madani Sales (PJRM), at UTC Sentul, Bandar Baru Sentul, here, today.

He explained that this initiative aims to help the public access essential goods at controlled prices and prevent sudden price hikes.

“All items under the SHMMP will be marked with pink price tags, for easy identification by consumers, and can be verified on the KPDN website at www.kpdn.gov.my,” he added.

To ensure compliance, KPDN enforcement officers across the country will be stationed at key locations, including public markets, farmers’ markets, and shopping centres, to conduct inspections and enforcement.

Additionally, KPDN has launched a new initiative, the PJRM, in conjunction with festive celebrations. This year, the Christmas PJRM marks the beginning of the initiative.

“For this year’s Christmas PJRM, 670 sales events will be held nationwide, until the end of the year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Armizan noted that, as of yesterday (Dec 19), a total of 11,240 PJRM events have been conducted nationwide this year, with a target of 15,000 events set for next year.

“We see the PJRM as an effective mechanism to help alleviate the financial burden on the public. With the allocation provided in the Budget 2025, the initiative will continue to be implemented across all parliamentary and state constituencies,” he said. — Bernama