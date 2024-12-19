PUTRAJAYA, Dec 19 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) will continue to probe into alleged fraud by an unlicensed travel agency run by a Malaysian entrepreneur and influencer in Seoul, South Korea.

It said appropriate action would be taken against the agency concerned under the Tourism Industry Act 1992 [Act 482].

The ministry, in a statement today, advised Malaysians who have fallen victim to the agency concerned to file a police report to facilitate the investigation.

They are also advised to make an official complaint to Motac through the Public Complaint Management System (SISPAA) at the link https://otac.spab.qov.my.

The ministry also advised the public to purchase travel packages from travel agencies that are registered with Motac to avoid unwanted incidents.

The latest list of licensed agencies can be obtained from the ministry's official website at https:/www.motac.gov.my/semakan/tobtab.

The public is also advised to always be aware of official notifications from the ministry and to confirm in advance any package offered by travel agencies so that buyers' rights are protected and cases of fraud are avoided.

The statement was issued following a viral video circulating on social media in which a woman claimed to be a victim of fraud by an influencer and entrepreneur operating a travel agency in South Korea.

In the video, the woman claimed that she and her tour group were left stranded at the airport as there were no return flight tickets as promised by the entrepreneur. They were later informed that there was a technical issue regarding ticket reservation.

The police were also reported to have received five reports regarding individuals claiming to be victims of fraud in tourist packages handled by an agency run by a South Korea-based influencer, who is originally from Malaysia, known as Kim Seri. — Bernama



