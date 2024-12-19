KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — A security guard was sentenced to a total of six years in jail by the High Court here today after pleading guilty to four terrorism-related charges.

Judge K. Muniandy handed down the sentence on Muhamad Norulaini Supardi, 34, who was sentenced to one year and six months in jail on each count.

However, the court ordered the prison sentence for all four charges to be served concurrently from the date of arrest on June 23 this year, meaning Muhamad Norulaini will only be in jail for one year and six months.

According to the first to the third charges, he was charged with possessing three books, a drawing of a flag and two videos associated with the Daesh group on his mobile phone at a house in Kajang at 9.25 am last June 23.

The charge, framed under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code, provides a maximum prison sentence of seven years or with a fine and shall also be liable to forfeiture of the items involved, upon conviction.

He was also charged under Section 130JB(1)(b) of the same law Penal Code with providing an article associated with the Daesh group at the same place, date and time.

According to an expert report that was read in court, the materials owned and prepared by the accused have subversive elements or have a tendency to generate hatred towards individuals, governments or leaders and can threaten the well-being of the country.

The materials were found to support the ideology of the Daesh militant group and could incite feelings of hatred and extreme discontent, where support for this ideology is seen as dangerous because it can trigger racial tension and undermine national harmony, thereby affecting the country’s stability.

In mitigation, Muhamad Norulaini, unrepresented, told the court that he had five children and a wife to support.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Ainaa Ridzwan. — Bernama