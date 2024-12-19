PETALING JAYA, Dec 19 — Activist and graphic artist Fahmi Reza revealed on social media yesterday that he had been called in by Bukit Aman to provide a statement.

On his Instagram, Fahmi shared a notice he had received from Bukit Aman.

“I just received a notice from the Bukit Aman police to be investigated in relation to a political satire graphic I posted on Facebook.

“I am being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (AKMM), and Section 504 of the Penal Code. Officer, we will meet tomorrow!” he stated in the post.

He did not clarify which specific post was under investigation.

On Monday, TikTok has permanently banned his account, allegedly due to multiple policy violations.

Fahmi said the ban occurred while he was livestreaming a Student Power lecture session at Universiti Malaya’s campus.