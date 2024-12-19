KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Activist and artist Fahmi Reza is being investigated under three laws, including the Sedition Act, following the release of an illustration that labelled newly appointed Sabah governor Tun Musa Aman as the state’s “number one corruptor”.

According to Malaysiakini, Fahmi stated today that the police informed him the investigation was based on a report filed by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The probe is being conducted under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA), and Section 504 of the Penal Code.

After giving his statement to the police, it was reported that Fahmi criticised the Pakatan Harapan-led government for failing to fulfil its promise to repeal Section 233 of the CMA, instead opting to “strengthen” it.

The artist also took aim at the government for not keeping its commitment to protect satire and parody under the new amendments to Section 233 of the CMA.

“(In Parliament) the government, the minister (Fahmi Fadzil) said that satire and parody are allowed.

“The Bangi MP, Syahredzan Johan, who before joining DAP and becoming an MP was my lawyer in one of my cases (involving the CMA) also said that satire and parody were now allowed, were no longer a crime.

“What happened? I was investigated (over satire). What happened? Can we trust those in power?” he was quoted as saying.

Fahmi also questioned Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, asking, “Apa cerita (what happened)?”

The amendments to the CMA were approved by the Dewan Rakyat on December 9 and the Senate on December 16, but they have yet to be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for royal assent or given an effective date.

While satire and parody are meant to be protected under the amendments, Section 233 of the CMA still allows for penalties for “grossly offensive” communications, which remain vaguely defined.

Musa has been appointed Sabah’s next governor effective January 1, 2025.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had previously expressed concerns when corruption charges against Musa were dropped.