PUTRAJAYA, Dec 18 — Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir will represent Malaysia at the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) Organisation for Economic Cooperation and related meetings in Cairo, Egypt, starting today and concluding tomorrow.

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) said in a statement today that Zambry was scheduled to deliver a ministerial statement at the 21st D-8 Council of Ministers meeting today, followed by a national statement at the 11th D-8 Summit tomorrow (Dec 19). He will also address the Special Session on the Situation in Palestine and Lebanon.

“He is expected to highlight national policies and initiatives aimed at enhancing the capabilities and preparedness of Malaysian youth to drive and boost the country’s economy.

“Additionally, he will share Malaysia’s views on strengthening the role of D-8 in improving the socio-economic conditions of member countries and propose collaborative efforts that can be initiated or enhanced among D-8 nations at various levels,” said MOHE.

The theme of this year’s summit is Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy. Several bilateral meetings with representatives from other D-8 member states are also scheduled on the sidelines of the summit.

Established in Istanbul, Turkiye, on June 15, 1997, the D-8 is a group of developing Islamic nations formed to promote economic development. Its members include Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkiye. — Bernama