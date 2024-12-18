KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — YTL Communications Sdn Bhd (YTL Comms), a subsidiary of conglomerate YTL Corporation Berhad, today announced that it has been cleared of any wrongdoing following an investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) into the 1Bestarinet Project.

In a statement to Bursa Malaysia this evening, the company referred to its previous announcements on September 4 and October 30 regarding the investigation.

“We wish to announce that we have received confirmation from MACC that it has concluded its investigation and determined that no charges will be pursued against YTL Comms,” the company said in the statement.

The 1Bestarinet Project, a long-running initiative to provide high-speed broadband and an integrated Virtual Learning Environment to schools across Malaysia, had previously been under scrutiny due to allegations of corruption.

MACC launched an investigation into payment claims related to the Ministry of Education’s 1BestariNet service tender, valued at RM4 billion, which was awarded to YTL Communications in 2011.

In 2019, the Education Ministry confirmed that it had discontinued the project, yet lingering questions about project deliverables and expenditure have persisted, leading to the MACC probe.

On November 11, Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh told the Dewan Rakyat that the government had not filed any civil suits in court yet and that the MACC investigation was ongoing.

The MACC raided YTL Communications’ office in September.