KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Tan Sri Azam Baki today said all enquiries about the investigation on 1Bestarinet project should be made to him.

Although declining to provide updates to the case at the moment, he said he was the best source of information regarding the investigation as he was personally overseeing the effort.

“I'm constantly monitoring the progress, so there's no need to ask others — just ask me directly,” he was quoted as saying in a New Straits Times report today.

“At the moment, I don't think it's necessary to make any statements, so I ask for a bit more time.”

Last month, the MACC said it has started an investigation into payment claims of the Ministry of Education’s 1BestariNet service tender worth RM4 billion, which was awarded to YTL Communications Sdn Bhd in 2011.

Azam previously said his commission was investigating a company owned by a Bangladeshi man who was carrying out the business of bringing in foreign workers from that country to Malaysia.

He further said investigators were reviewing documents seized from the company on whether there was any payment of bribes to any of the enforcement agencies.

YTL Power International Bhd subsequently confirmed the investigation into its subsidiary YTL Communications related to the 1Bestarinet Project, and pledged full cooperation.

The MACC previously explained that the investigation stemmed from complaints alleging corruption, mismanagement, and abuse of power related to the project.

Public complaints and information from specific parties also revealed that the project did not deliver the broadband speeds required to facilitate efficient learning in schools.

Initially planned for a 15-year period with a budget of RM4.07 billion, the project was later shortened to seven years and six months, though the contract value remained unchanged.