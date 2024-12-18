KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Two people were killed and two others seriously injured in a collision between a Mercedes-Benz and a Hyundai Matrix near a U-turn on Jalan Lencongan Barat in Alor Setar last night.

Astro Awani reported today that the incident, which occurred around 8.50pm, claimed the life of a man who was found on the roof of the Mercedes-Benz after being ejected from the vehicle.

A female victim was thrown onto the road and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men sustained serious injuries, while the driver of the Hyundai Matrix escaped with minor injuries.

Witness Raja Asmah Raja Jaafar, 42, who runs a food stall nearby, told Astro Awani that she rushed to the scene after hearing a loud crash.

“I saw the Mercedes spin about six times before mounting the road divider.

“One victim was on the roadside, two on the road, and one on the roof of the car.

“Two of them were motionless,” she was quoted as saying.

Senior Fire Officer II Salim Abdul Razak from the Jalan Raja Fire and Rescue Station said they received an emergency call at 8.53pm.

“Upon arrival, we found four victims. Two were confirmed dead at the scene by the Ministry of Health, while the two injured were taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital by ambulance,” he was quoted as saying.