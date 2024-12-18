KOTA BHARU, Dec 18 — The total losses from floods in Kelantan recently are estimated at more than RM300 million, said Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan.

He said the amount covered damage to infrastructure such as buildings, roads and the agricultural sector as well as other losses.

“The exact number of houses damaged has not yet been obtained and the state government will try to assist in repair.

“We take the experience of the flood disaster in 2014 and the state government will assess the damages suffered by the people,” he told reporters after the State Executive Council meeting at Kota Darul Naim Complex, here, today.

Mohamed Fadzli said the state government had allocated a certain amount to the people’s representatives in the affected areas as initial assistance.

“For larger sum, we do need assistance from the federal government and we have not been able to estimate the actual amount, not to mention that we are still in the Northeast Monsoon period,” he said. — Bernama