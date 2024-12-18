KLUANG, Dec 18 — Police arrested a 34-year-old unemployed man with multiple criminal and drug records after he attempted to rape a female shopkeeper at a public toilet in Laman Kreatif, Kampung Melayu here yesterday.

Kluang deputy police chief Superintendent Nik Mohd Azmi Hussin said the incident occurred at 5.20pm involving the 24-year-old victim in a women’s public toilet.

“As the victim entered the front toilet, the suspect suddenly came out of the back of the toilet and told her to be quiet.

“When the victim wanted to exit the toilet, the suspect immediately locked the toilet door and blocked the door.

“The victim then screamed for help before she fell and was later pinned down by the suspect with his face on the victim’s chest.

“During a struggle, the victim managed to bite the suspect’s hand and scratched his face before she managed to flee from the toilet,” Nik Mohd Azmi said in a statement today.

He said the incident was quickly reported by the public before policemen arrested the suspect in the public toilet area.

Prior to that, a Johor-based Facebook community page uploaded pictures of the suspect being nabbed by the public while awaiting the authorities.

Nik Mohd Azmi said the suspect had six previous criminal records and three drug related cases.

He said police were granted a four-day remand of the suspect by Magistrate Mustaqim Sukarno starting today.

“The case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a person,” he said.