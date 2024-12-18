KOTA KINABALU, Dec 18 — The global research organisation OceanX plans to embark on a science mission in the waters of Sabah next year, through its advanced research vessel OceanXplorer.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Seri Christina Liew said the government supports any initiatives that benefit the state and local communities.

OceanX is a global science organisation devoted to exploring the ocean. Equipped with next-generation technology, OceanXplorer acts as a floating research, media, and education platform, built to help OceanX deliver on its mission.

“I believe the inaugural visit of OceanXplorer will further boost Sabah’s reputation as an ideal tourist destination. I understand the proposed science mission here will involve local scientists and institutions of higher learning such as Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

“It’s a timely move as Sabah also boasts the Unesco Triple Crown sites where Kinabalu Park is recognised as a Unesco Global Geopark, internationally acclaimed for its vast biodiversity.

“We will look into OceanX’s meaningful proposal that will have far-reaching effects on scientific progress, education, and tourism,” Liew said after a recent courtesy call from an OceanX delegation to brief her on the possibilities for groundbreaking science in Sabah waters.

The delegation led by Asia Pacific (APAC) head of Science Partnerships Dr Felicia Shaw and OceanX partnerships manager Zi Jin Wong, from OceanX’s regional office, discussed collaboration with Sabah on scientific discovery and mutual learning with local scientists and students.

They were joined by the Shangri-La Rasa Ria Kota Kinabalu general manager Fiona Hagan, a leader of sustainability in the hospitality industry.

Liew (3rd left) is seen with (from left) Zi. Shaw, Lai, and Hagan. — The Borneo Post pic

Liew called on ministry permanent secretary Datuk Josie Lai to work on the project proposal by coordinating with local experts (including scientists) and relevant agencies, among other steps.

She was impressed with OceanX’s constructive role in producing the next generation of ocean leaders globally.

During the discussion, Shaw shared that OceanX’s mission is to explore the ocean and bring it back to the world.

“We achieve this through a global network of explorers, scientists, and storytellers, working together to educate, inspire, and drive positive change.

“By involving Universiti Malaysia Sabah and local scientists in our mission aboard OceanXplorer, we hope to uncover the ocean’s mysteries while engaging students through impactful initiatives, such as the commendable social programmes of Shangri-La Rasa Ria Kota Kinabalu,” she said.

Shaw shared that OceanX has travelled to more than 20 countries, five oceans, and mapped over 150,000 square km in its science mission over the last 12 years.

“At OceanX, we are committed to a five-year expedition across Southeast Asia, a region of extraordinary biodiversity.

“Through these efforts, we aspire to foster a deeper appreciation for conservation and the blue economy,” she added. — The Borneo Post