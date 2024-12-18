KUCHING, Dec 18 — Sarawak is now exploring opportunities for collaboration in technology transfer and exchange with Japan in the e-methanol industry.

In stating this, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said e-methanol is a key driver in efforts to reduce carbon emissions in energy-intensive sectors.

According to him, this is because e-methanol will become one of the fuels used to cut carbon emissions.

“It is complex here (in Japan) because they need to produce synthetic gas. In Sarawak, we have natural gas, so we do not face the same challenges because we already have the basic raw materials. What we need is the technology to utilise gas as a raw material to produce new products.

“So, our challenges are not the same as Japan’s, but we can export hydrogen to Japan. This means Japan will invest in Sarawak and set up factories in Sarawak, as several processes will no longer be needed. This will result in lower production costs for Sarawak,” the premier told the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) and TVS after visiting Tokyo Gas Yokohama Techno Station in Tokyo, Japan, yesterday.

Earlier, Abang Johari was welcomed by Tokyo Gas vice president Kentaro Kimoto and briefed on hydrogen and synthetic e-methanol fuel production before touring the facility.

The premier also remarked that Sarawak is fortunate to be endowed with abundant natural resources, which can serve as alternative energy solutions for advanced nations such as Japan.

“What I observe now is that Sarawak has an advantage because we do not have synthetic gas, but we do have natural gas, which is methane.

“Currently, we are using methane to mix with carbon dioxide, which then becomes the raw material for products derived from this gas,” he explained.

Among those accompanying Abang Johari were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi; Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh; Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni; State Attorney General Datuk Seri Saferi Ali; and Sarawak Financial Secretary Datuk Seri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar. — The Borneo Post