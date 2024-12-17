IPOH, Dec 17 — Perak Transit Berhad has rebranded its MyBAS stage bus service to BAS.MY.

In a statement, the company said the rebranding is not merely a change of name and colour but also reflects its commitment to enhancing service efficiency, comfort and user-friendliness.

This initiative also marks a step towards revitalising the stage bus service in the state.

According to the statement, BAS.MY will operate six routes from Medan Kidd to various areas, including Bercham, Tanjung Rambutan, Chemor, Pasir Puteh, Pengkalan Sentosa, Sultan Azlan Shah Airport and Taman Botani.

“BAS.MY will extend its services from Medan Kidd to Batu Gajah and Seri Iskandar,” it added. — Bernama