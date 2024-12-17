GEORGE TOWN, Dec 17 — Penang Hill Corporation (PHC), in collaboration with Rapid Penang and the state government, will provide a free shuttle service between Penang Hill and Komtar for five days from Dec 25 to 29.

PHC, in a statement today, said this initiative, now in its fifth edition, aims to ease traffic congestion around Penang Hill during the upcoming school holidays.

It is also to promote green initiatives by lowering carbon emissions in the state, aligning with the Penang2030 Vision to create a family-focused green and smart state that inspires the nation.

“The complimentary shuttle service will operate from 9 am to 9 pm, with eight round trips daily at 1.5-hour intervals. The buses are also wheelchair-friendly to ensure convenience for passengers with special needs,” it said.

Passengers can board the shuttle at Komtar’s Station 9 bus stop on Jalan Ria (underpass next to Rapid Penang kiosk), to travel to the Penang Hill Lower Station and return.

“For easy identification, the shuttle buses’ headsign will be clearly marked with “Penang Hill Free Shuttle”. The pick-up and drop-off points will also feature distinct visuals,” it said, adding that the shuttle service timetable is available of PHC’s website and social media platform.

Should the shuttle buses reach full capacity, visitors are encouraged to take the Rapid Penang bus Route 204, which operates from Weld Quay Bus Terminal via Komtar to Penang Hill at regular fares, with a frequency of every 35 minutes during peak hours and every 45 minutes during off-peak hours.

“The Penang Hill Free Shuttle Service has shown promising success since its inception, serving thousands of passengers during peak festive periods. In the 2023 year-end school holiday, PHS recorded over 1,600 passengers using the service,” it said. — Bernama

