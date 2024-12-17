KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The appointment of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra as an informal advisor to assist with Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship next year is viewed as a bridge to strengthen cooperation between the region and global powers.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Thaksin, a prominent figure in Thailand, is well-regarded by the United States (US) and maintains close ties with China.

“His role (as an advisor) is informal. Thanksin is influential in Thailand, is accepted by the US, and has a close relationship with China. This positions him as a bridge for Asean (to foster stronger ties).

“Thaksin and other prominent figures are long-time associates of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who can offer their insights on how Asean can progress further,” he said during a media briefing on Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship 2025 here last night.

Anwar announced Thaksin’s appointment, proposed by Malaysia and agreed upon by Thailand, during a joint press conference with his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Putrajaya yesterday.

Mohamad further said that the appointment of other prominent figures for the same role would be announced later.

“This is not an advisory group for Asean, but an advisor to the Prime Minister in his capacity as Asean chair. It is not a formal body or new segment within Asean,” he explained.

Malaysia will officially assume the Asean Chairmanship on Jan 1, next year, under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” reflecting its aspiration to foster a unified and prosperous Asean.

The media briefing was also attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin and Asean-Malaysia National Secretariat director-general Datuk Zanariah Zainal Abidin.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, as well as representatives from media organisations, senior editors, journalists and members of the Foreign Correspondents Club. — Bernama