KUCHING, Dec 17 — As 2024 draws to a close, Sarawak continues to grapple with widespread job and online scams that have left victims financially devastated and emotionally scarred.

These scams, often orchestrated through social media platforms, prey on individuals across various demographics, from young job-seekers lured by high-paying overseas opportunities, to seasoned professionals enticed by fraudulent investment schemes.

Throughout the year, this alarming trend has indicated the adaptability of scammers in using technology and other means to run their devious operations.

Moreover, it also underlines the urgent need for greater public awareness and systemic counter-measures.

Foo discussing some matters with the parents of the victims of the Cambodia job scam. — The Borneo Post pic

‘Enticed by sweet offers’

Among the most harrowing cases was the one involving five Sarawakians, in their early 20s, who were stranded in Cambodia after being duped by fake job offers.

On October 12, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Public Complaints Bureau chief Milton Foo held a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Kuching, after the victims’ parents had sought his assistance.

During the session, the parents shared how their daughters fell victim to job-recruitment scams that was advertised Facebook, with three leaving for Cambodia without informing their families.

Their parents only learned about the situation when the daughters contacted them, explaining that they were unable to return to Malaysia without paying exorbitant fees demanded by the scammers.

Following intervention by the Malaysian Embassy and Cambodian police, the victims, who were detained after escaping a human-trafficking syndicate in early September, returned home on Nov 1, after nearly two months being held at a Cambodian immigration centre, having been cleared to leave by the Sihanoukville Immigration Department.

‘Entrapped in Myanmar’

Similarly, the plight of Hou, 37, and Kueh, 23, two Sarawakians believed to been trapped by a syndicate in Myanmar, underscores the dangers of fraudulent job advertisements — and also the potential involvement of officials at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak secretary George Lam helped their families in filing detailed police reports to reinforce the investigation.

Lam speaking to reporters at a press conference on the Myanmar job scam, after a meeting with a Foreign Affairs Ministry official in Kuching. — The Borneo Post pic

In a press conference on June 25, held after meeting with a Foreign Affairs Ministry officer in Kuching, Lam spoke about the syndicate’s ‘luring’ methods including posting fake job advertisements on Facebook and coordinated travel arrangements to Myanmar via Thailand, which raised concerns about possible collusion at the key transit points.

These cases highlight the pervasive role of international trafficking networks, the sophisticated methods used to exploit the victims, and the significant challenges involved in coordinating cross-border efforts to ensure the victims’ safe return.

‘Phoney investments’

Meanwhile, online investment scam cases have also surged, causing staggering financial losses.

Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, on October 28, revealed that the country lost over RM1 billion to online fraud as at September this year, including RM547.3 million from investment scams — up from RM472.2 million reported in the same period in 2023.

One of these cases involved a businessman in Kuching, who lost RM564,354 from his fixed deposits after being deceived by scammers posing as law enforcement officials investigating a fake parcel linked to illegal items.

Convinced by a man claiming to be one ‘Datuk Loo,’ the businessman made three transfers on October 4, to an account registered as ‘SAA Cool Empire,’ believing that it was necessary for the investigation.

One of the fraudulent scheme victims seeking help from Chong. — The Borneo Post pic

The scam came to light only after he had consulted his wife, prompting him to seek assistance from Chong to trace the money and recover his losses.

In another case, a pensioner in his 60s lost RM540,000 to another Facebook scham, namely the fraudulent ‘Pentheon Venture’ investment scheme, making 24 transactions to nine different bank accounts between mid-June and early September this year.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata stated that the scam was only discovered when the victim could no longer contact the suspect and did notreceive any returns from the investment.

A company director based in Sibu, in his 30s, lost over RM1 million to an online investment scam after having been enticed by a Facebook advertisement for ‘Arcadia Equity’ in mid-October.

On this case, Mancha said the victim was directed to join a WhatsApp group, download the ‘AE Online’ app, and make several transactions to a certain bank account.

The scam was uncovered when the victim was unable to withdraw the promised profits; instead, he was further pressured to make additional payments.

Dato Mancha Ata. — The Borneo Post pic

Modus operandi

Based on these cases, involving losses up to millions of ringgit, it appears that the modus operandi involves leveraging on social media platforms to post fake job advertisements or investment opportunities, luring the victims with promises of high returns or lucrative jobs.

The scammers establish direct contact via phone or messaging apps, impersonating individuals with authority or using content generated by artificial intelligence (AI) to appear more credible.

The victims are manipulated into transferring funds to ‘mule accounts’ under the guise of legal fees, job placement costs, or investment requirements.

By creating urgency and isolating the victims from consulting other people, the scammers exploit their trust and vulnerability, making such schemes difficult to be detected and traced.

These tactics highlight the need for public awareness and systemic safeguards to combat such fraud effectively.

These incidents also highlight the need for stronger collaboration between authorities, financial institutions, and foreign governments to combat fraud.

In this regard, the public can verify the list of unregistered companies by going to the official websites of Bank Negara Malaysia. www.bnm.gov.my, or the Securities Commission of Malaysia, www.sc.com.my.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) also recommends using applications such as Whoscall and Check Scammers CCID to identify the phone numbers or bank accounts that may be linked to scams.

For the victims, they are urged to contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) on 997 immediately after making any transactions to the suspects.

As Sarawak looks to the future, equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools to recognise and stay away from scams remains paramount in protecting every community from these evolving threats. — The Borneo Post