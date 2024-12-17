KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The nation mourned a series of tragic events in 2024. These incidents left communities in shock and sorrow, as people came to terms with the loss of lives and the lasting impact on loved ones.

A devastating loss was experienced on April 23, when 10 young national heroes perished in a tragic collision between two helicopters during an aerial manoeuvre as part of a fly-past rehearsal for the 90th Navy Day Parade, at the Royal Malaysian Navy base in Lumut, Perak.

The tragedy involved seven crew members of the Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and three RMN Fennec helicopters’ crew, who were all pronounced dead at the scene after the crash near the base’s swimming pool and stadium field.

The crew from the HOM-AW139 were identified as Commander Muhammad Firdaus Ramli, 44; Lt Commander Wan Rezaudeen Kamal Wan Zainal Abidin, 37; Lt Commander Mohammad Amirulfaris Mohamad Marzukhi, 35; PW II TLR (AQM) Muhammad Faisol Tamadun, 36; PW II TNL Noorfarahimi Mohd Saedy, 41; BM TNL Noor Rahiza Anuar, 39, dan LK I JJM Joanna Felicia Rohna, 26.

The Fennec helicopter crew members were Commander Muhamad Amir Mohamad, 44; Lt T. Sivasutan, 31; and PW II TMK Mohd Shahrizan Mohd Termizi, 41.

They were laid to rest in their respective hometowns, according to their religious rites, following an official RMN ceremony held on April 24 at Camp 23 of the Royal Malay Regiment in Ipoh.

The final report from the helicopter crash investigation board, released at the end of May, concluded that the accident occurred when the Fennec helicopter was not at its prescribed altitude and course, and had entered the flight path of the HOM-AW139 helicopter.

The report also confirmed that both helicopters were airworthy and that all the crew members were in optimal health and fit to fly.

The autopsy reports showed no signs of hypoglycaemia or fatigue, and no illicit substances were found in any of their systems.

Another shocking incident this year that gripped the nation was the disappearance of an Indian national who fell into an eight-metre-deep sinkhole while walking on the sidewalk of Jalan Masjid India, in the heart of the capital, at 8.20 am on Aug 23.

Tragically, to date, the body of G Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, has not been found. The gruelling search and rescue (SAR) operation, which employed numerous techniques such as jetting, and flushing had to be called off after nine days.

A total of 194 personnel, from the Fire and Rescue Department, Kuala Lumpur City Hall, the Civil Defence Force, Indah Water Konsortium, the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team, the police, the K9 Unit, and other agencies participated in the operation, which was conducted at the primary site at Jalan Masjid India and the IWK sewage treatment plant in Pantai Dalam.

The decision to halt the SAR was made after careful consideration, taking into account expert opinions and safety concerns, such as strong currents in the sewage tunnel and hazardous gases, including hydrogen sulphide and methane, which posed a serious risk to the rescue teams.

Oct 18 marked another tragic day for the nation, particularly for the people of Sarawak, when five staff members from the Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit, Sarawak Premier’s Department drowned after their longboat capsized on the Sarawak River, struck by waves generated by a fishing vessel coming from the opposite direction.

The victims — Mohamad Ikhmal Sama’ail, 34; Majurie Maharuf, 32; Mohd Afiq Isyamudin Asaari, 26; Muhammad Khairul Hisyam Kasturi, 23; and Mohamad Khairul Bidin, 26 — were part of 16 participants undergoing boat racing training in preparation for the Sarawak Regatta-Kuching Waterfront Festival 2024, scheduled for November.

The bodies of the five victims were found floating at the mouth of the river two days later, retrieved progressively from 6.16 am to 7.09 am, about 2.5 kilometres from the capsize site.

Kulim police said two brothers aged two and three are in critical condition after they were believed to have eaten crackers laced with rat poison in Kampung Padang Ubi in Kulim. — Picture courtesy of Royal Malaysia Police

On July 7, the country was shaken by the heartbreaking episode of two siblings, Muhammad Akil Syauqi Nur Sufyan, three, and Muhammad Luth Syauqi, two, who died after consuming crackers allegedly laced with rat poison meant to trap wild monkeys.

The boys, from Kampung Padang Ubi, Labu Besar, Kulim in Kedah, fell into a coma and were hospitalised at the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit of Penang General Hospital.

Sadly, Muhammad Akil Syauqi passed away on July 10, followed by Muhammad Luth Syauqi two days later.

Another tragedy struck at 7.35 pm on Oct 9, when three students from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dungun campus, Terengganu, were killed and one other injured after being struck by a Honda CRV SUV in front of the university.

One of the motorcycles was dragged nearly 60 metres, resulting in the deaths of Muhammad Akmal Md Tukirin, 25; Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi, 20; and Khairil Anuar Jamaluddin, 20, at the scene.

The injured student was Muhammad Ammar Danish Mohamad Ridhuan, 20.

The students, riding a Yamaha LC135 and a Yamaha Y15, were on their way back to campus after dinner.

On Oct 15, the driver of the SUV, Norizan Ismail, 49, a housewife living near the campus, who was believed to be mentally unstable, was charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code at the Dungun Magistrates’ Court.

The offence carries the death penalty, imprisonment for up to 40 years, and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction. — Bernama