PUTRAJAYA, Dec 16 — Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is on a two-day official visit to Malaysia, attended an official welcoming ceremony at Perdana Putra Complex here today.

Paetongtarn, who arrived yesterday for her maiden visit to Malaysia after assuming office in August this year, was received by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim upon her arrival at the venue at 9am. The national anthems of both countries were then played.

She inspected a guard of honour mounted by three officers and 102 members of the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial).

The ceremony was also attended by her spouse, Pidok Sooksawas, and the prime minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Also present were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, other Cabinet members, foreign diplomats and senior government officials.

Paetongtarn signed the guest book before proceeding to a meeting with Anwar under the framework of the Malaysia-Thailand Annual Consultation (AC).

The meeting is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, exploring new areas of cooperation and enhancing regional collaboration.

Following the 7th AC, both leaders are scheduled to witness the exchange of two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in the areas of culture, arts and heritage, as well as rubber industry development and economic cooperation.

Paetongtarn’s visit underscores the long-standing friendship and strong ties between Malaysia and Thailand as close neighbours and partners in Asean.

In 2023, Thailand was Malaysia’s sixth-largest trading partner globally and second-largest among Asean member states, with total trade amounting to US$24.83 billion (RM113.16 billion).

Between January and October 2024, bilateral trade reached US$20.75 billion, compared to US$20.69 billion for the corresponding period in 2023. — Bernama