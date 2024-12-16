KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Malaysia’s aviation workers who have not received their salaries or found employers failing to pay Employees Provident Fund (EPF) or Social Security Organisation (Socso) contributions can report such cases to the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) via its whistleblower platform, the industry regulator said today.

Mavcom executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim today stressed the importance of transparency and integrity, as well as the goal of protecting the welfare of workers in aviation companies holding Mavcom-issued licences.

He encouraged all employees in licenced aviation firms to use Mavcom’s whistleblower form, which is available on its website to report wrongdoings, non-compliance or improper conduct within the local aviation industry.

“Our whistleblower framework aims to empower aviation industry employees to report any instances of misconduct or mismanagement within their companies directly to Mavcom.

“This includes, but is not limited to, issues such as unpaid salaries or failure to make statutory contributions to Socso and EPF. By providing a safe and confidential platform, we strive to uphold accountability and integrity across the industry,” he said in a speech here at Wisma Perkeso before Mavcom and Socso signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Later at a press conference after the MoU was inked, Saripuddin also said: “We truly care for the welfare of employees, that’s why we have created the whistleblower platform through our website, so we want employees to come forward, sometimes they are afraid — for example, salary not paid, late payment — so they can always report to us and we will do all the necessary,” he said.

Separately in a press release, Saripuddin said Mavcom will enforce strict action against any form of non-compliance by aviation companies.

Mavcom’s MoU with Socso today covers data sharing which would enable Mavcom to speed up enforcement procedures and immediately investigate companies that fail to pay Socso contributions, and is also aimed at helping to match job seekers in the aviation industry with jobs.

Earlier in his speech, Saripuddin said Mavcom’s MoU with Socso is the first of the aviation regulator’s collaborations with statutory bodies, and that it would explore collaborating with other regulators such as EPF and the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) to strengthen its oversight mechanisms.