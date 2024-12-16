KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Border security will remain a priority to safeguard the nation from various threats, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said the RM560 million allocation for the Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) under Budget 2025 would be utilised effectively to strengthen border security on land and at sea.

“This allocation will be used to combat smuggling activities, including drugs, firearms, contraband goods, exotic animals, and human trafficking,” he said.

Razarudin also emphasised the importance of the initiative in preventing terrorist groups from infiltrating remote areas in Sabah, which could otherwise disrupt the nation’s economic growth.

He said this during the handover of duties ceremony held here today, where Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim was appointed as the new JKDNKA director, replacing Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali, who is now the director-general of the Malaysian Checkpoints and Border Agency (MCBA).

Meanwhile, Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Majid was appointed as the new director of Bukit Aman’s Management Department, succeeding Azmi.

Razarudin acknowledged the challenging task awaiting Azmi as the JKDNKA director but expressed confidence in his leadership. Supported by extensive assets and more than 25,600 personnel across land, sea, and air operations, Razarudin believed Azmi would fulfil his responsibilities effectively.

He also expressed confidence in Abdul Aziz’s ability to continue the Management Department’s agenda while implementing necessary improvements for greater efficiency.

Razarudin took the opportunity to commend JKDNKA personnel for their success in various operations this year, which included seizures worth over RM926 million.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment that further solidifies the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) reputation,” he added. — Bernama