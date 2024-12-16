KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The body of 420kg Sheikh Mohd Ali Omar was laid to rest at Kampung Jaya Islamic Cemetery in Pasir Hor in Kelantan at 11.20pm last night, with assistance from 20 firefighters and local villagers.

The burial required a five-tonne lorry to transport the body from Sheikh Ali’s home in Kampung Pasir Hor to the cemetery, according to a report published in the New Straits Times today.

Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations, Mohd Wildan Azhari, explained that the team worked together to overcome the challenges posed by the weight of the body.

“We are thankful the burial was completed with help from many parties. Syukur Alhamdulillah (praise be to Allah), we also received significant aid from local residents and the village head,” he said.

“To bring the body to the burial site, all 20 personnel worked in unison, even using a self-made trolley,” he added.

The family initially struggled to arrange the funeral due to the absence of a health confirmation letter and the weight of the deceased.

Following media attention, the fire department, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and the community rallied together to ensure the Islamic fardu kifayah (communal obligation) was fulfilled.

The burial, witnessed by around 100 villagers, took place over nearly an hour, starting at 10.30pm.

Firefighters positioned the lorry by the grave and used a hose to help lower the body into the ground.