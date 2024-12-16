KUCHING, Dec 16 — The carcass of a whale found in Batang Lupar, Sri Aman three weeks ago has been identified by Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) as a ‘Sei whale’ (Balaenoptera borealis).

SFC general manager Abang Arabi Abang Aimran, in a statement, said the identification was confirmed through a Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) test conducted by the Forensic and Genetic Resource Section of the Biodiversity Conservation and Research Division of SFC, with reference to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information.

He also said this discovery marked the first confirmed record of a Sei whale in Sarawak waters.

According to him, other large whale species previously documented in Sarawak, based on published literature and recent findings, include Bryde’s whale (Balaenoptera edeni), Sperm whale (Physeter macrocephalus), Fin whale (Balaenoptera physalus), Minke whale (Balaenoptera acutorostrata), and Humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae).

“The addition of the Sei whale brings the total number of marine mammal species recorded in Sarawak’s coastal and offshore waters to 25.

“The high diversity of marine mammal species reflects the health and pristine condition of Sarawak’s marine environment,” said Abang Arabi, also the Controller of Wild Life and the Controller of National Parks and Nature Reserves.

In relation to this case, those with any information about the activities involving the hunting, trading, or keeping of protected and totally protected wildlife are encouraged to report to SFC.

Information can be shared through the following hotline numbers: 019-885 9996 (SFC Kuching), 084-349 455 (SFC Sibu), 086-339 842 (SFC Bintulu), and 019-829 0994 (SFC Miri).

Abang Arabi remarked: “Cooperation from all parties is essential in maintaining the pristine condition of Sarawak’s environment, and ensuring that its rich biodiversity would be preserved for future generations.”

Spotted near Pulau Seduku, the whale carcass was first reported by local residents on social media, on November 19.

Four days later, the SFC team discovered the heavily-decomposed carcass stuck on a bar near the construction site of the Triso Bridge. — The Borneo Post