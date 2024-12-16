PUCHONG, Dec 16 — The Cabinet paper outlining the direction of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system will be presented in January 2025, Deputy Minister of Works Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said.

He said the Works Ministry (KKR) had issued letters to the highway concession companies involved in the MLFF project, informing them that negotiations would no longer proceed.

“... today marks the final day, and we have issued the letter to the relevant companies to halt the negotiations.

“KKR will prepare and submit the Cabinet Paper on the MLFF direction for Cabinet’s consideration and approval in January 2025,” he told reporters after visiting the disaster simulation site for the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) in Pulau Meranti here today.

The government, through KKR, aims to introduce the MLFF system to enhance the toll collection system and streamline toll payment transactions.

With this system, users will no longer need to stop or slow down their vehicles when making toll payments.

On Nov 21, Ahmad said that a decision on the MLFF system would be finalised by Dec 16, as it required approval from the highway concession companies involved.

On Dec 11, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi highlighted that the main challenge in implementing the MLFF system was finalising its governance structure.

Nanta said the process involved numerous parties, especially in obtaining approval from all the concession companies, along with the challenges of drafting the legislation (Bill) for the system’s implementation.

He also admitted that 13 out of 33 highway concession companies were opposed to the MLFF system. However, he stressed that the issue was not politicised but rather reflected the complexities involved, as most highways were developed by private developers who had financial backing from private entities. — Bernama