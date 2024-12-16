KUCHING, Dec 16 — Many Sarawakians were deeply shaken by a number of devastating tragedies that struck throughout the year.

One of them was the loss of Joanna Felicia Rohna, 24, in a fatal mid-air collision involving two helicopters over the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) base in Lumut, Perak, on April 23, which claimed all 10 lives.

Joanna, from Kampung Sumpas Tampek, Jalan Batu 11 in Serian, was among the seven crew members aboard the HOM M503-3. The mid-air crash also took the lives of three personnel from the second helicopter, a Fennec M502-6.

The incident occurred during a fly-past rehearsal for TLDM’s 90th anniversary, planned for early May. Both helicopters collided mid-air before crashing over the naval base.

Joanna was laid to rest on April 25 at the Christian cemetery of Kampung Engkeroh Tebakang, in Serian. She is survived by her husband, Haslie Ali, also a TLDM personnel, as well as their four-year-old daughter and one-year-old son.

Sarawak endured further heartbreak this year through multiple incidents involving capsized water transport, which claimed many lives.

Members of the SAR team bringing the body of one of the Lundu boat-capsize victims to the riverbank. The August tragedy claimed the lives of three secondary school students. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department

A tragedy struck Lundu on August 20, when a boat carrying 15 secondary school students sank in Sungai Kayan, Kampung Selampit. The incident claimed the lives of Helena Fasha Petrus, 16; Vilkie Wilson, 15; and Alasma Jitwil, 14.

The bodies of Vilkie and Helena were recovered the following day, while Alasma’s body was found on August 22. All three were laid to rest in the Selampit Cemetery on August 23.

This incident spurred Mas Gading MP Mordi Bimol to advocate for the urgent construction of the Selampit Bridge to further enhance the safety in the area.

Another tragedy struck on the evening of October 18, when a Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPS) boat capsized during a training session for Sarawak Regatta 2024 in Kuching, resulting in the deaths of five paddlers: Mohammad Ikhmal Sama’ail, 34; Majurie Maharuf, 32; Mohd Afiq Isyamudin Asaari, 26; Mohamad Khairul Bidin, 26; and Muhammad Khairul Hisham Kasturi, 23.

According to Kuching police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah, the incident occurred when a fishing boat travelling in the opposite direction created a wave that hit the UKPS boat, causing it to sink. Of the 16 paddlers aboard, 11 managed to swim to safety.

It was also reported that the paddlers were not wearing life jackets, as this was not customary for the regatta participants.

Handout photo from Bomba shows the bodies of the Sarawak Regatta paddlers at the SAR operation site in Bintawa Industrial Area near Kuching. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department

The bodies of the five victims were recovered early on October 20 and sent to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for post-mortem sand identification by the next-of-kin.

All victims were laid to rest later that evening.

This tragedy prompted the Minister of Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneurial Development Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah to propose making life jackets mandatory for paddlers in future editions of Sarawak Regatta.

In another tragic incident, 26-year-old Yoga Anggiska from Jambi, Indonesia, was found dead at Mount Tabai, located within Krian National Park (Dered Krian National Park) in Bau.

He was reported missing by his relatives on August 13, and is believed to have been trapped in a collapsed gold mine tunnel in the area.

The body was discovered on August 29 during a search and rescue (SAR) operation, and extricated approximately 90m from the entrance of the tunnel.

The case, initially classified as a missing person report, was later reclassified as a sudden death.

The search team carrying Indonesian Yoga Anggiska’s body on a stretcher. — Mohd Faisal Ahmad/The Borneo Post pic

Authorities later issued warnings regarding the dangers of the area, particularly within the tunnel.

Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) Kuching Regional Manager Asraf Julaihi Khan stressed that the Krian National Park is a protected area, and any mining activities within it are deemed illegal.

The SFC would take measures to secure the encroached area and prevent further access, he had stated.

There were also tragic fire incidents that occurred in Sarawak in the past year.

A 12-year-old boy died in a fire that engulfed six shop units at the Mile 7 Commercial Area in Kuching, on Jan 9.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak Operations Division assistant director Hendri Ardimansyah, the boy, said to have mental illness, was the sole person who did not manage to escape from the building.

“Six shop units were involved in the fire, including four that sustained the most damage. As for the victim, he was a 12-year-old boy classified as a person with disabilities who could not move around normally,” he told reporters at the scene, adding that the victim was found in the living room of one of the shophouses.

“Initially, we received information that there were two victims trapped on the upper floor but after checking with the family, there was only one victim trapped,” he said.

Hendri also stated that the fire started from the middle of the building before spreading to other units, but further investigation on the cause of the fire and estimated losses is required.

Personnel from the Batu Lintang, Tabuan Jaya and Kota Samarahan Bomba stations were rushed to the scene after being notified about the fire at 3.30pm. The fire was brought under control at 3.56pm.

Several witnesses who spoke with The Borneo Post at the site said the fire spread rapidly before the building was engulfed in flames within minutes.

Last month in Miri, charred remains of a girl were found inside a house at Grand Park.

Police had ruled out foul play in the death of a 13-year-old girl of Chinese nationality, identified as Yuan Ruohan, said Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu.

“The girl was a student in a transition class at a private secondary school here.

“She was alone in the house as both her parents had gone out.

“The cause of the fire and value of losses in the incident are still being examined,” said Alexson when contacted at the time.

Bomba Sarawak, in a statement, said it received a distress call on the incident at 3.06am that day.

“Firefighters from Lopeng station, assisted by personnel from the Miri station, rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire involved two single-storey detached houses.

“One of the houses was 70 per cent damaged in the fire, while the other only sustained damage to its ceiling,” said Bomba. — The Borneo Post