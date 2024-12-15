KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan has dismissed rumours that he has resigned as Perikatan Nasional’s deputy secretary-general.

“Not true... I am still the deputy secretary-general (of PN),” the Kota Baru MP told Malaysiakini via a text message last night.

According to Malaysiakini, rumours began circulating after speculation that Takiyuddin might follow Terengganu Menteri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who recently stepped down from his role as PN’s treasurer-general on December 11.

Samsuri’s resignation has sparked speculation about internal party dynamics, though PAS and Bersatu leaders deny any rift between the parties.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has yet to comment.