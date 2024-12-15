ALOR SETAR, Dec 15 — Langkawi Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd, which operates the ferry service between Langkawi and Kuala Perlis, Perlis, as well as Kuala Kedah, has increased the fare by RM3 to RM10.50 one way depending on the passenger category and route.

Its operations manager, Lieutenant Commander (Rtd) Norhafiz Abdul Wahid said the new fare takes effect on Jan 1 next year.

“For the Langkawi-Kuala Perlis-Langkawi route, the increase is RM3, from the current RM21 to RM24 for Malaysian adults and from RM16 to RM19 for children.

“For the Langkawi-Kuala Kedah-Langkawi route, the increase is RM3.50, from RM26.50 to RM30 for adults and RM20.50 to RM24 for children,” he said in a statement today.

He said the fare rate for non-citizens for the Langkawi-Kuala Perlis-Langkawi route is increased by RM8 for adults, from RM27 to RM35 and RM5.50 for children, from RM19.50 to RM25.

For the Langkawi-Kuala Kedah-Langkawi route, he said, the fare rate for non-citizens is increased by RM10.50 for adults from RM34.50 to RM45 and an increase of RM6.50 from RM25.50 to RM32 for children.

He said the fares for Langkawi residents have been increased by RM3 and RM3.50 respectively for the two routes for adults and children.

“The fare for Langkawi residents for the Langkawi-Kuala Perlis-Langkawi service is increased to RM18 for adults and RM13 for children, while for the Langkawi-Kuala Kedah-Langkawi route the new rate is RM23.50 for adults and RM17.50 for kids,” he said.

He said there is no increase in fares for the elderly and people with disabilities (PwDs). — Bernama