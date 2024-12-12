SEBERANG PERAI, Dec 12 — Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi announced that the cost of repairing flood-damaged roads has hit approximately RM312.1 million as of December 11.

He said the sum was for repair works on several roads in the country that were damaged due to floods during the north-east monsoon last month.

“We are looking at the impact and assessing the total costs of repair,” he told reporters after attending the National Technical Professions Day at PICCA Convention Centre here.

He said the costs of repair for Federal roads totalled RM247 million.

“The costs of repairs for slopes along Federal roads totalled about RM40.3 million while state roads are about RM24.8 million,” he said.

He added that the estimated costs are expected to rise as floods continue to hit various states due to the monsoon season.

Commenting further on the flood situation, Alexander said his ministry and related agencies have deployed Madani Flood Relief Mission teams to flood-hit areas.

“We set up the special teams in Putrajaya last week,” he said.

He said the flood relief teams were deployed during the first wave of the monsoon season, and in preparation for the second wave, they have been active since last week.

The minister stated that the annual flood relief mission is launched to assist victims in the worst-hit areas, including Terengganu and Kelantan.

“Aside from providing supplies, the teams are also helping in terms of cleaning up,” he said.

Based on previous experience, he said the teams are now better prepared, with Disaster Operations Centres set up in flood-affected areas.