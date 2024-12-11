KULAI, Dec 11 — A 59-year-old charity home caretaker, who was previously arrested for an alleged rape case in Taman Mas here, has been remanded today for a another claimed child abuse incident.

This time, it involved a teenage girl, and the incident was reported to the police after a video went viral on social media

Kulai police chief Assistant Commissioner Tan Seng Lee said the man is currently in police custody and will be remanded for six days starting today until December 16.

“The remand application for the suspect was earlier granted by Pontian Magistrate Arina Azmin Ahmad Marzuki.

“The suspect will assist investigators under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Children’s Act 2001,” he said when contacted in the latest progress into suspected child abuse in the charity home.

The section under the Child Act 2001 deals with abandonment, neglect or exposure of a child to danger.

Previously the suspect was arrested in a separate case involving an alleged rape case of a teen girl, who was also a resident of the charity home.

Yesterday, Tan was reported saying that police have received a report on the alleged child abuse on Sunday night.

He said that the victim, a 10-year-old orphanage resident, was allegedly beaten by the caretaker in October.

The suspect’s actions, using a long ruler, was recorded in a 56-second video recording that has been circulating on social media.

Previously, the suspect was arrested and remanded to assist police into allegations of a rape case involving a 17-year-old girl, who was also a resident of the orphanage.

He was remanded from November 30 until yesterday to assist in investigations under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.