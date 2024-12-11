KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised the importance of strengthening partnership between Malaysia and Russia, particularly in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) – a collaboration he believes holds immense potential for mutual growth.

Anwar highlighted that Russia’s renowned expertise in STEM aligns naturally with the aspirations of many Muslim countries, including Malaysia.

“Education and research, where Russia has a reputation for excellence in STEM, align naturally with the aspirations of many Muslim countries.

“We in Malaysia, for the last two years, have embarked more aggressively on the Russian-Malaysian high-tech centre in collaboration with it, and I believe this partnership should transcend other issues,” he said at the opening of the Strategic Vision Group: Russia-Islamic World here on Wednesday.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Chairman of the Group of Strategic Vision “Russia – Islamic World” and Rais of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov; Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir; Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu; and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

Also present were Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, OIC Director-General for Political Affairs Mohamed Salah Tekaya, and Rector of the International Islamic University of Malaysia, Osman Bakar.

The Group of Strategic Vision “Russia – Islamic World,” held under the theme “Russia and the Islamic World: Cooperation in an Emerging Multipolar Era,” brought together over 200 representatives from government bodies, political organisations, spiritual leaders, and public figures from 32 countries across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, as well as international organisations.

The primary objective of the event was to discuss the prospects for relations between the Russian Federation and Muslim countries amid the rapidly changing international landscape, with a focus on defining parameters for interaction in the evolving multipolar world. — Bernama