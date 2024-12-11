KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The installation ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia on July 20, 2024 marked a historic event for Malaysia this year.

Held at Istana Negara with full regal tradition, the ceremony underscored Malaysia’s uniqueness as one of 43 nations practising the Constitutional Monarchy system and the only country in the world implementing a rotational system among its nine Malay Rulers.

The ceremony was held six months after Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office on Jan 31, following his election as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year term, during the Special 263rd Meeting of the Conference of Rulers in October 2023.

The same meeting saw the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah appointed Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the third time, with his oath-taking ceremony also held on Jan 31.

Sultan Ibrahim, 65, succeeds Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, whose five-year tenure as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong concluded on Jan 30.

The installation ceremony undoubtedly evoked personal nostalgia for Sultan Ibrahim, as it mirrored the historic process experienced by his late father, Almarhum Sultan Iskandar Sultan Ismail, who was installed as the eighth Yang di-Pertuan Agong 40 years ago.

Adding to its significance, the ceremony, graced by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, alongside 700 distinguished guests, saw Sultan Ibrahim seated on the same throne previously used by his late father.

The timeless strains of the Perak Royal Nobat accompanying the installation ceremony held deep personal significance for Sultan Ibrahim as it was also played during the royal wedding of His Majesty to Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia at Istana Iskandariah, Kuala Kangsar, Perak, on Sept 22, 1982.

In fact, the same nobat was also used during the installation of the late Sultan Iskandar in 1984.



The request to bring the Perak Royal Nobat to Istana Negara was handled with utmost respect. Sultan Ibrahim personally penned a letter addressed to Sultan Nazrin, which was delivered through Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil in his capacity as chairman of the Special Committee for the Installation Ceremony.

By tradition, the nobat cannot leave Perak without the ruler’s consent.

In preserving cultural heritage, the Jawi calligraphy was used for the Instrument of Royal Invitation with an added motif of hibiscus on the gold and silver capsules used to store these documents, as decreed by Sultan Ibrahim.

The installation ceremony also featured the royal couple’s favourite colours, Tiffany blue and royal yellow, reflected in invitations, commemorative items, medals and publicity materials.

In keeping with tradition, Sultan Ibrahim donned the Muskat, the official attire of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, featuring intricate gold embroidery with motifs of awan larat and hibiscus – the national flower – complete with tengkolok, pending and keris.

Meanwhile, Raja Zarith Sofiah graced the occasion in an elegant golden Kurung Johor, adorned with crystal embellishments reflecting hibiscus and awan larat motifs, complemented by the Royal Tiara (Gendik) and Necklace.

To mark the commencement of the installation ceremony, Sultan Ibrahim kissed a copy of the Quran – a symbolic gesture depicting His Majesty’s role as head of the Islamic religion for states without rulers and the Federal Territories.

His Majesty was then presented with the Keris Panjang Diraja, symbolising the central authority of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in reigning the nation, transcending state boundaries.

Sultan Ibrahim’s solemn oath to justly perform his duties in reigning Malaysia in accordance with the laws and the Constitution while faithfully upholding the Religion of Islam and standing firmly with the just and peaceful administration of the country marked the culmination of the grand and momentous installation ceremony.

Nearly a year into the reign, His Majesty has undertaken three State Visits, beginning with Singapore in May, then China and Brunei Darussalam in September and October, respectively.

Accompanied by Raja Zarith Sofiah, these visits have further strengthened Malaysia’s ties with these nations.

According to the rotation order of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim is the second-to-last in the current cycle, to be followed by the appointment of Sultan Nazrin, should he be elected by the Conference of Rulers. After that, the third cycle of rotation will commence.

Born on Nov 22, 1958, at Hospital Sultanah Aminah, Johor Bahru, Johor, Sultan Ibrahim is regarded as the sovereign umbrella of the nation, providing shelter to all citizens regardless of race, religion or political affiliation.

As the Head of State, His Majesty symbolises harmony and unity, and it is incumbent upon the people to honour and uphold their loyalty to the King.

This spirit of loyalty should already be deeply ingrained within every individual, as it is instilled from an early age in school through the Rukun Negara, specifically the second principle, Loyalty to the King and Country, and reflected in the lyrics of the national anthem, Negaraku: “Rahmat Bahagia Tuhan Kurniakan, Raja Kita Selamat Bertakhta.” — Bernama