TENOM, Dec 10 — A woman told the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday how Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew, popularly known as Ebit Lew, had discussed the types of sexual treatment he desired.

The prosecution’s ninth witness and the case complainant, who is in her 40s, related that the discussion occurred during video calls and Whatsapp messages between the two that were sparked when she asked about the lewd messages she received from him.

“I didn’t take a lot of his calls, I skipped many calls, but this call I took and asked him what’s the real issue for asking (for sex) from others as Ebit already had a wife.

“From there, he started telling me about the sexual treatment he gets from his wife and what he really wants (sexually),” she said in a cross examination by deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad in front of magistrate Nur Asyraf Zolhani.

Ebit, 38, faces 11 charges under Section 509 of the Penal Code for outraging the modesty of the victim by sending lewd messages and pictures to her phone number on Whatsapp between March and June 2021

Meanwhile, the prosecution’s 12th witness, Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) photographer Detective Corporal Andria Anak Empeny, 32, confirmed he took eight photographs related to the case.

In his main examination by deputy public prosecutor Analia Kamaruddin, he said the photos showed the exterior and interior of the complainant’s house, including the living room, the master bedroom, the bed where the complainant messaged and curtains.

The prosecution is led by Nor Azizah, Analia and deputy public prosecutor Rasyidah Murni Adzmi while Ebit is being represented by lawyers Datuk Ram Singh, Timothy Daut, Prem Elmer Ganasan and Prabjit Singh Gill.

The trial continues tomorrow. — Bernama